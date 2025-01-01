Hulk Hogan laid to rest in private funeral

Hulk Hogan has been laid to rest following a private funeral in Clearwater, Florida.

The iconic wrestler, real name Terry Bollea, died at the age of 71 on 24 July.

Officials reported that Hogan passed away as a result of a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. He also had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition, as well as chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), a cancer affecting white blood cells called lymphocytes.

On Tuesday, friends and family members attended a service to say farewell to the WWE legend at the Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Among those in attendance were Hogan's wife Sky Daily, his ex-wife Linda Hogan, wrestler Triple H, promoter Stephanie McMahon, comedian Theo Von, and singer Kid Rock.

Pallbearers had yellow roses pinned to their lapels - seemingly a nod to the star's signature yellow-and-red wrestling uniform.

Hogan's death certificate indicated he would be cremated after the funeral.

It's unclear whether Hogan and Linda's son Nick was at the ceremony.

However, the former couple's daughter, Brooke Hogan, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she wouldn't be in attendance.

The reality TV star recently revealed that she had been estranged from her family for some time and had even requested that she be removed from Hogan's will.

Instead, Brooke explained that she chose to honour her late dad by taking her husband Steven Oleksy and their baby twins, Molly and Oliver, to one of his favourite beaches.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," she claimed. "And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."