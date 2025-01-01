Josh Brolin: The Weapons set was really communal

Josh Brolin found filming Weapons to be a really "communal" experience.

The 57-year-old actor stars in the new horror film alongside the likes of Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, and Josh has admitted to relishing his time on set.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Everybody was great on this movie, man. It was just one of those communal experiences that you hope to always have when you’re working."

Josh particularly loved the experience of working with Julia on the new horror movie.

He shared: "People kept saying, ‘You guys are going to love each other and it’s going to be great'. I got nervous then because I kept thinking, well, what if it’s not great? I’m not going to agree to work with someone just because another person tells me that I’m going to like ‘em."

Despite his initial caution, Josh and Julia developed an immediate chemistry with each other.

He said: "We just hit it off immediately. Like immediate cellular, sibling s***."

The veteran actor also enjoyed working with Amy Madigan, having known her for years.

Josh explained: "I’ve known Amy for a long time, and I’d come out of the [soundstage] and there she was with all this makeup on and it scared the s*** out of me. I’d want to stay away from her but at the same time, it was Amy and she’s so sweet."

Similarly, Julia cherished working with Josh, describing her co-star as "amazing".

The 31-year-old actress admitted that Josh is "one of [her] favourite actors".

She said: "We had so much fun. We spent every day giggling and laughing.

"He’s one of my favourite actors and he’s just the best. Getting to meet him was incredible, and then working with him was incredible because of who he is as a person. He’s so present as an actor. It really was a truly remarkable experience all around."

Meanwhile, Josh previously admitted to having a "love-hate" relationship with acting.

Despite this, the movie star revealed that he loved the experience of "losing [himself]" in a character.

He told Forbes: "I always had a love-hate relationship with acting.

"Acting to me was, I don't know - playing characters was probably the most fun that I had in really losing yourself in a character, if you're doing, you know, W, or if you're doing Milk or, you know, Only the Brave or Everest or things like that - things that are super adventurous or really deep in character."