Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency due to ex's ill health

Kelly Clarkson is taking time away from performance to focus on her family.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter revealed that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is unwell, and that she'll be postponing her Las Vegas residency to spend time with their children.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post.

The statement continued: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson was married to Blackstock for seven years. Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager in 2020 and it was finalised two years later.

Since the divorce, Blackstock has left the music industry and is now a full-time rancher and rodeo host with his own cattle ranch.

In March this year, Clarkson took an unexpected leave of absence from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She reportedly stepped back from her duties for almost the entire first half of March to deal with a "private matter".