Blake Lively slams Perez Hilton for negative articles amid Justin Baldoni stoush

Blake Lively claims gossip blogger Perez Hilton has published more than 500 negative pieces about her legal stand-off with Justin Baldoni.

Lively has previously alleged that her co-star-turned-enemy mounted a smear campaign against her.

Now she is calling attention to the fact that Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira Jr, has put out 540 "disparaging" videos and posts about her, without reaching out to her side for comment.

She further notes that the news pieces "generally regurgitate messaging that appears to be prepared by others", according to court papers filed by her lawyers in Manhattan federal court.

The papers also document that Hilton has used a slew of slurs and "mocking" epithets about Lively, including calling her "Blackface Blake", "Lying Lively", "Ku Klux Khaleesi" and "Litigious Lively".

The Gossip Girl star subpoenaed the gossip hack for any correspondence he may have exchanged with Baldoni's team as she seeks to prove her claims that her It Ends With Us co-star carried out a smear campaign against her.

Hilton filed papers last month seeking a protective order to stop Lively's team from publishing journalists' and influencers' personal addresses when she subpoenas them.

He is fighting her subpoena for his records in the Las Vegas federal court.