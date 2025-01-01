Disney star Chelsea Kane marries partner Miguel Marques

Chelsea Kane has tied the knot with Miguel Marques.

The couple announced the news in a joint post on Instagram, alongside a photo of their wedding ceremony kiss.

"Surprise! We snuck away and made it official," the former Disney Channel star wrote in the post's caption.

Several of the bride and groom's celebrity friends - including Lacey Chabert, Aimee Carrero, Derek Theler and LeAnn Rimes - congratulated the couple on their marriage in the comments section.

"Congrats, love," wrote Rimes.

Kane is best known for her role as Stella Malone in the Disney Channel sitcom television series Jonas, and the role of Riley Perrin in the sitcom Baby Daddy.

She also voiced Bea Goldfishberg in the Disney Channel's animated sitcom Fish Hooks.

Earlier this year, the actor wished Marques a happy Valentine's Day, sharing two sweet photos on Instagram of the pair, and a video of Marques mouthing "I love you" to the camera.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Amo-te," the Dancing With the Stars finalist wrote, with Marques commenting back, "My love, my life. A million times Amo-te."

Baby Daddy writer Heidi Clements commented, "Hard launch!" on the post, suggesting that this was the first time Kane had publicly revealed her romance.