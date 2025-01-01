Outlander's Nell Hudson welcomes first baby with husband Max King

Nell Hudson has become a mum.

The Outlander star gave birth to her and husband Max King's first child, a daughter, earlier this week.

"I can't believe everyone ever was given birth to by a woman, and we all just go around like it's normal. Mothers - I am in awe of all of you," Hudson penned in the Instagram announcement of her daughter's arrival.

"I am broken in two in the best possible way. It's a girl. Need a new word for love."

The Doll Factory actor accompanied her words with a photo of her empty, blood-stained hospital bed, as well as a snapshot of her newborn's fingers.

Hudson tied the knot with King earlier this summer. In photos shared on 4 July, she wore a ruffled white gown as her groom cradled her baby bump.

"First little look at some wedding pics," she captioned. "What can I say that hasn't ever been said; it really was the best day ever."

The couple honeymooned in Greece, where they had an impromptu maternity shoot.

Hudson is best known for her recurring roles as Laoghaire MacKenzie in the TV drama Outlander and Nancy Skerrett in the ITV historical drama Victoria.