Aubrey Plaza to star as Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss

Aubrey Plaza is set to star as Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss in a new biopic.

Titled The Heidi Fleiss Story, the dark comedy will follow the final days leading up to Fleiss' 1993 arrest, when authorities exposed her high-end prostitution ring operating in Los Angeles, Deadline reports.

Plaza will star in and produce the film through her company, Evil Hag.

The project marks her first major role since the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, in January this year.

Fleiss rose to prominence in the early 1990s for allegedly running a secretive operation that catered to celebrities, media executives and other powerful figures.

She was said to have taken over the business from her mentor, convicted madam Elizabeth 'Madam Alex' Adams, and expanded it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise.

That empire collapsed in June 1993, when Fleiss was arrested and later charged with pandering, tax evasion and money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged she laundered more than $1.5 million (£1.1 million) through shell companies and false records.

The case drew national headlines, fuelled by speculation over a list of high-profile clients. The list remains sealed to this day.

Plaza has been gradually returning to public life following Baena's death by suicide. In February, she appeared on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, wearing a pink tie-dyed T-shirt - a subtle tribute to the couple's wedding-day attire.

The pair had been together for more than a decade, but had separated in the months before Baena's death.