Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta dies

Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died.

In a statement to the Springfield Daily Citizen on Wednesday, the Hollywood actor's brother, Doug Pitt, announced that their mum passed away "peacefully" at the age of 84 in Springfield, Missouri on 5 August.

A former elementary school teacher, Jane married William Pitt in 1962 and raised their three children, including daughter Julie, in Springfield. The couple also had 14 grandchildren.

"Jane was a gifted artist who expressed herself most vividly through painting. Her love for art became a cherished bond between her and her grandchildren during craft sessions and painting lessons that created lasting memories," the obituary reads. "Known affectionately as 'Grammy', Jane found immense joy in celebrating each grandchild's uniqueness through one-on-one traditions lovingly known as 'Your Special Day.' These treasured moments remain among the fondest memories for all 14 of her grandchildren."

Though Jane and her husband Bill steered clear of the spotlight, they attended the 2012 Academy Awards alongside Brad's then-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Representatives for the Ocean's Eleven star have not yet commented on the news.

However, Doug's daughter Sydney shared an emotional tribute to her beloved grandmother via Instagram this week.

"My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," she wrote. "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."

A private funeral for Jane Etta will be held at a future date.