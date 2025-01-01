Dave Franco would consider portraying Luigi Mangione in biopic

Dave Franco is "open" to playing Luigi Mangione in a movie.

The 40-year-old actor has revealed that he would give consideration to portraying the man who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last December as he has frequently been asked to do so by fans.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dave said: "Oh, how do I answer this. Um, no one has approached me about it yet, I'll say that.

"This is something that more people in my life reached out about this exact thing than anything else that has ever happened.

"So let's just say I'm open if it's the right people, and let's leave it at that."

Dave revealed earlier this year that he has "never received more texts in my life" about the possibility of playing Mangione - who has pleaded not guilty to the murder and is set to face trial next year.

He told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year: "I have never received more texts in my life about anything.

"Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it."

Meanwhile, Franco stars alongside his wife Alison Brie in the supernatural horror movie Together and he admitted that there were times when he was uncertain about how the pair would shoot demanding scenes together.

He said: "We would get there at 6am, and from the very first take our energy had to be at one hundred (per cent) and it had to stay there all day.

"There were certain mornings when I would wake up and go, 'I don't know how I am going to do this!' But then you get into it and you feel like you are getting away with something."

However, Alison felt that the pair's marriage proved useful in some aspects of the film - which tells the story of a couple who encounter a mysterious force that changes their bodies after they move to the countryside.

The 42-year-old star explained: "I do think we could relate to the themes of intimacy. Couples who are together for a long time are breathing the same air and eating the same food, we have a joke language we can speak to one another.

"Those are the good sides of intimacy but what does it look like when you lose your individuality?"

Dave is set to reprise his role as street magician Jack Wilder in the upcoming threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don't and hopes that the heist-thriller franchise will continue after the latest flick.

Speaking with Screen Rant, he said: "Now You See Me 3, coming out in November - the gang is back, definitely more magic.

"I'm learning new ways to throw cards. I have the greatest time with that cast. I think our natural love for each other bleeds onto the screen, and I hope to make many more with them."