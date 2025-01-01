Dean Cain reveals plan to become ICE agent

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has revealed he will be joining America's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency as soon as possible.

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor, who is a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, revealed on the Fox News show Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday that he's "stepping up" to "help protect this country".

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday - I'm actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer - I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy," he shared. "So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP."

Explaining what motivated him to join the federal agency, the 59-year-old said, "This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing."

He continued, "We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It's what I voted for, and he's going to see it through, and I'll do my part and help make sure it happens."

ICE agents have aggressively increased their immigration raids since Trump returned to the White House in January. The agency has been awarded extra funding and is currently on a recruitment drive, with the aim of hiring 10,000 more immigration agents by 2029.

The organisation is frequently in the headlines over its unprecedented raids and the widespread protests against them.

Earlier this week, Cain posted a video on Instagram in which he encouraged his followers to join ICE.

"If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that," he declared. "They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families."