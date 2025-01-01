Tori Spelling claims her dog found 'severed human toe' at hotel

Tori Spelling has claimed her dog once discovered a "severed human toe" amid a stay at a luxury hotel.

During the latest episode of the MisSpelling podcast on Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress recalled the time she checked into a "prestigious" hotel in Toronto, Canada with her then-husband Dean McDermott and their dog Musso.

"We were like, 'OK, we've been working hard...' (so) we ordered room service and we were gonna watch a movie,'" she began. "And I'm not even sure how we found it, but we found a toe. Plot twist. Didn't see that one coming, did you?"

Tori went on to describe how Musso started chewing something at the end of their bed.

"We're like, 'What does he have?' And we kinda went back and forth, like, 'Did he get our food?' Did he find a bone here? Like, what is he chewing on?'" the 52-year-old continued. "(I) grabbed it out of his mouth, and that's when I found it was a severed human big toe. And the creepy part is, it wasn't that old."

Tori alleged the toe was "not that decayed" and "precisely chopped off".

"And if I remember correctly, it was definitely, I think, a male big toe, but it was chopped off, and it wasn't decaying. And the nail bed was fine," she declared.

Accordingly, Tori and Dean wrapped the shocking find in a napkin and took it to the hotel reception. But the staff appeared to be unfazed.

"All I know is I think they gave us a credit if we ever stayed there again. Ever stayed there again? Never going to stay there again," the mother-of-five sighed, noting that she and Dean were so tired from their travels that they didn't even ask to swap rooms. "We're like, turn a blind toe to it and just move on," she joked, before admitting that she wished she had taken the toe to the authorities. "Oh my God, I've always wanted to solve a murder. I've always been into crime and stuff. That could have been my one chance to put in a Ziploc bag to go to the police station, and I could have solved a murder. Oh, I missed out."