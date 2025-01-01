Keke Palmer tried to be 'as professional as possible' around Eddie Murphy on The Pickup set

Keke Palmer tried really hard to stay professional while starring alongside her comedy hero Eddie Murphy in The Pickup.

The Scream Queens actress admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she and her co-star, Pete Davidson, had to resist the temptation to inundate the Beverly Hills Cop star with questions about his career during production on the heist comedy.

"I asked him questions and stuff, but it was kinda like being on set with the wise sage, so I didn't want to overdo it," she shared. "Me and Pete talked about that all the time, where it's like - you want to know so much and you could literally spend every day interviewing him, but you also want to be respectful of the fact that this isn't an interview and this is his job and we're at work. So I was really trying to be as professional as possible."

Palmer explained that Murphy's filmography means a lot to her and her father, and she's been a fan for most of her life.

As well as filming the comedy, the former child star has enjoyed getting to know Murphy better during the film's press tour.

"After the movie, when you get to spend more time together off-set, obviously, you do get familiar with people, and I think I started to see that Eddie really got me just as much as I got him," she said. "It's been really cool because when we were doing press, he said that I reminded him of him. I had no idea that he was watching me, or that he was aware of me, and that really touched me."

The Pickup is now streaming on Prime Video.