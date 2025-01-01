Armie Hammer claims he was kept separate from Johnny Depp on press tour due to weed habit

Armie Hammer has claimed that he was kept separate from Johnny Depp during a press tour due to his weed habit.

During the latest episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast, the actor claimed that at the height of his career, he smoked up to 20 joints a day and "loved marijuana roofie-ing people".

"I loved poisoning people," Armie said. "I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I'm so stoned, I can't find my feet.'"

He continued, "I loved marijuana roofie-ing people. I think at that point of my life I was smoking upwards of 15 to 20 joints a day."

The Call Me by Your Name star then claimed that his cannabis habit caused problems while he was promoting his 2013 Disney film The Lone Ranger, in which he starred alongside Johnny.

His podcast co-host Ashton Ramsey said, "The most trouble that you ever got into was when you basically got Johnny super stoned before a press junket."

Armie then revealed that, as a result, he was never allowed to socialise with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"They never let me hang out with Johnny on the press tour after that. They would always keep us apart," he said. "They never let us do press together. They were like, 'You two cannot hang out anymore!'"

The Death On The Nile actor went on to recall the lifestyle he enjoyed while working on the Western/action film, revealing that Disney had given him his own private jet and that he had "basically travelled the world twice".

"They were good days," Armie reminisced. "The amount of money that got spent in this time in Hollywood was just exorbitant. It was unbelievable. It was offensive."