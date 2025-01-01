Elizabeth Hurley lifts lid on summer break with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley has divulged what she and her new beau Billy Ray Cyrus have been getting up to on their summer off.

The British actress and Achy Breaky Heart singer looked loved up as they posed for photographers at the premiere of her new competition show, The Inheritance, in London on Wednesday.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk on the red carpet, Elizabeth gave an insight into their joint summer break and revealed that they'd spent quality time with his children, Noah and Miley Cyrus, and her 23-year-old son Damian Hurley.

"We've had most of the summer off. We've seen both his daughters play in London, ironically, which is great, and we spent a lot of time with my son," she shared.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray met on the set of the 2022 movie, Christmas in Paradise, but didn't pursue a romantic relationship until much later. They announced their romance via social media in April and made their red carpet debut as a couple the following month.

The Bedazzled actress added that she was "thrilled" to have the musician by her side at the premiere.

"I was thrilled that he could come here with me," she gushed. "But this is actually the first business thing he's come to with me, and it's been great to have him here. Really nice."

The 60-year-old posted a montage of clips from the event on Instagram and thanked Billy Ray "for holding (her) hand".

Back in May, his daughter Miley addressed the singer's new relationship, insisting that she has come to accept it.

"At first, it's hard because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,'" she shared on The Interview podcast. "So my adult self has caught up."

In The Inheritance, Elizabeth plays "a glamorous and mysterious benefactor" known only as The Deceased, who has left a "highly unusual will". Thirteen strangers must complete tasks to get their hands on her fortune.