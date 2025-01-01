BBC confirms release of Ozzy Osbourne documentary

BBC bosses have confirmed the upcoming release of a one-off documentary about Ozzy Osbourne.

BBC executives announced in 2022 that they were making a documentary series with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne titled Home to Roost, which would follow their move back to their native England after two decades of living in America.

However, they have now revealed that the project evolved over the years due to Ozzy's deteriorating health and will now be released as a one-hour film named Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the Black Sabbath rocker's death on 22 July. He was 76.

Filmed over three years, the documentary will also follow Ozzy as he attempts to regain his fitness in order to perform live for the last time in Birmingham on 5 July, despite battling health issues including Parkinson's disease.

The official synopsis reads, "It's a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world's true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, 'Iron man wasn't really made of iron.'"

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, featuring contributions from Ozzy and Sharon's children Jack and Kelly, is set to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 18 August at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Sony executives are still developing a biopic exploring Ozzy and Sharon's marriage. Sharon, Jack and the couple's eldest daughter Aimee are still set to produce the project, which was first announced in 2021.