Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli end romance - report

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have called time on their stop-start relationship.

The influencer and the Euphoria actor, who have been dating on and off for four years, recently decided to call it quits for good, according to People magazine.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in late 2021, when they were seen having coffee together in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles, just one month after Elordi's split from model and actor Kaia Gerber.

The news of the split comes amid months of speculation about the couple's relationship status.

The Saltburn star and Giannulli were reported to have called it quits in August 2022 but were then seen holidaying together in Italy in June 2023.

They were also spotted spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in mid-July of that year.

Giannulli recently shared a glimpse into her life in Paris, in a YouTube vlog, expressing her excitement about what she thinks will be a "formative" time in the French capital.

Meanwhile, Elordi recently made headlines as he reunited with Gerber at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Los Angeles on 5 August. Also in attendance were celebrity guests Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Colman Domingo and Paris Hilton.