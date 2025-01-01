George Clooney praises Adam Sandler: 'Not just some goofy comedian'

Adam Sandler recently reprised his famous role in Happy Gilmore 2, but George Clooney insists the actor's next Netflix film shows off more of his talents.

Ahead of the 14 November release of their film Jay Kelly, which moves to the streamer on 5 December, Clooney praised his co-star as more than "just some goofy comedian" in the Noah Baumbach comedy-drama.

"This film, more than any film Adam has done, shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is. I kept telling the cast, 'Don't call him Sand Man. Don't talk to him like he's just some goofy comedian. He's actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor,'" he told Vanity Fair.

"Because of what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies, when he does these other, beautiful, Uncut Gems kinds of movies, it reminds people of that," added Clooney. "He's not just a good comedian."

Clooney stars in Jay Kelly as the title character, who embarks on a whirlwind journey through Europe with his manager, Ron, played by Sandler. Along the way, they are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones and the legacies they'll leave behind.

The ensemble cast also features Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough and Isla Fisher.

Jay Kelly will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.