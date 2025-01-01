Zendaya adds shoe designer to her CV

Zendaya has officially added shoe designer to her resume.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has co-created a new sneaker in collaboration with her longtime stylist, Law Roach and Swiss sportswear brand On.

Named the Cloudzone Moon, the shoe features breathable mesh with a supportive heel and is available in beige or black. It pairs well with the neutral palette of On's new movement clothing collection, of which Zendaya is also a face as part of its Be Every You campaign.

"Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone," the Greatest Showman star shared in a statement on Thursday.

"This story felt personal, a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole."

She added, "To me it's about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself."

Fashion design is just one of the many projects Zendaya has on her plate at the moment.

The actor is also filming the third instalment of Dune, as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Christopher Nolan's star-studded epic The Odyssey, alongside her fiancé, Tom Holland.