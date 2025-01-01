Gina Carano and Disney settle lawsuit over Mandalorian firing

Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company have reached a mutual agreement in their legal dispute with Gina Carano following her firing from its hit TV series, The Mandalorian.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, "The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies.

"Ms Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future."

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 after sharing several controversial social media posts, including one that compared being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

In 2024, Carano filed suit in California federal court alleging wrongful termination and discrimination, as well as a demand that the court should force Lucasfilm to recast her and pay at least $75,000 in punitive damages.

Disney's lawyers filed a motion in April 2024 to throw out the lawsuit, arguing that it had "a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano's speech".

Carano fired back in a post on X, writing, "Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to misrepresent, malign, and mischaracterise you to do it."