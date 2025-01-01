Jack Nicholson's grandson arrested for domestic violence

Jack Nicholson's grandson has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Sean Norfleet was accused of attacking an unnamed woman, according to arrest records from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 29-year-old was arrested and booked on charges of felony domestic violence on Tuesday, 5 August.

Sean, who is Jack Nicholson's eldest grandchild, was released later the same day with a bail bond of $50,000 (£37,200).

A court appearance was also scheduled for 26 August, with Sean, whose birth name was Sean Knight Nicholson, facing imprisonment of up to four years if he is found guilty.

Sean formerly majored in film studies at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, before moving into music production, and describes himself as a "music composer" on his social media profile.

He also moonlights as a DJ, under the name "Cutter Mattock", and in his Instagram bio, declared his preferred music genres were "horror composition, experimental club, hardcore, dark ambient," and "phonk".

He is the eldest son of 88-year-old Jack's eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, and her ex-husband Mark Norfleet. Sean was seven years old when his parents divorced in 2003.