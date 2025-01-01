Eddie Murphy defends critically panned movie Norbit

Eddie Murphy has come to the defence of his widely panned movie Norbit, insisting the 2007 comedy "ain't that bad".

The Coming to America actor co-wrote the comedy and starred in multiple roles, playing a nerdy man named Norbit, his overweight and domineering wife Rasputia, and Norbit's Chinese adoptive father, Mr Wong.

While the film was a box office success, it was savaged by critics and received eight nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, with Murphy winning Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Supporting Actress for his triple roles.

However, during a discussion about his worst films for Complex's 360 With Speedy, Murphy refused to put Norbit in that category.

Defending the project, the Shrek voice actor noted that the timing was unfortunate.

"I love Norbit," he declared. "You know, Norbit came out right after I got an Oscar nomination (for Dreamgirls). So there were articles like, 'How could he get an Oscar? He did this!' And it's like, that's two different movies (laughs)."

He continued, "I wrote it with my brother Charlie. We think Norbit is funny... When it came out, I got voted for Razzies for the worst actor of the decade, worst actor, and worst actress... I was like, come on now, s**t ain't that bad."

Despite the criticism, Murphy remained firm on his stance, adding, "To this day, I like Norbit. There's stuff in Norbit that makes me laugh."

During the discussion, the veteran actor named 2002's The Adventures of Pluto Nash and 1998's Holy Man as two of his worst films, expressing regret that he turned down the action comedy franchise Rush Hour to star in the "horrendous" Holy Man.

The Beverly Hills Cop star was also asked to name four of his greatest films. After struggling to whittle his favourites down, Murphy finally settled on Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Shrek and Dreamgirls, and gave a special mention to 48 Hrs.

Murphy currently stars alongside Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson in The Pickup, which is now streaming on Prime Video.