Andy Cohen calls out Martina Navratilova over controversial surrogacy remarks

Andy Cohen has called out retired tennis star Martina Navratilova for her "ill-informed" position on surrogacy.

The sports star sparked controversy last month when she wrote in a since-deleted post on X that surrogacy is "just wrong" and "sometimes you can't have it all".

The Watch What Happens Live host, whose children were born via surrogacy, called out Martina for her comments on his radio show, Andy Cohen Live, earlier this week.

"What Martina tweeted was, 'Surrogacy is wrong.' She said, 'Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can't have it all.' Well, here's the deal, that's just ill-informed and dumb," Cohen said.

"Basically, she's uninformed on the issue, so I just think she's not informed. It's a bad take. What can I tell you? She's just wrong."

The TV personality noted that he spoke to Martina's wife, The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, about the comments on Watch What Happens Live as well as "offline" later in July.

During her appearance on the talk show, Julia insisted that she "completely disagree(d)" with her partner's comments, but claimed they were taken "out of context".

On his radio show, Andy explained to listeners that he didn't want to push the subject with Julia, but he didn't see how Martina's post could be misunderstood.

"You know, Julia did say on Watch What Happens Live, and we were live, and I didn't want to start debating it, and I will ask her this at the reunion, what she said is Martina's tweet was kind of misinterpreted or misrepresented," the Real Housewives executive producer said. "What Martina tweeted was 'surrogacy is wrong.' So I don't know how that (could be taken out of context)."

The 57-year-old's son Benjamin, six, and daughter Lucy, three, were both born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Martina and Julia announced they had adopted two boys in August 2024.