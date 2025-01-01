Brooke Hogan insists she has 'no beef' with Hulk Hogan's widow Sky Daily

Brooke Hogan has insisted that she has "no beef" with Hulk Hogan's widow Sky Daily.

Brooke has made it clear that as far as she's concerned, there is no bad blood between her and Sky, who married her late father in 2023.

Posting to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 37-year-old addressed rumours of a falling out following Hulk's death.

"Everyone, stop trying to say Sky 'shaded me.' I don't feel like she did at all. I thought her post was respectful and classy," the 37-year-old wrote.

Speaking about Sky, she added, "I have said in EVERY interview that she was always nice to me. Me and her don't have beef as far as I know."

Sky recently posted on social media about Hulk's death following his funeral. In the post, she criticised "heartbreakingly misleading media stories" and confirmed that the WWE legend had not yet been cremated as the family were still seeking answers regarding his medical care.

Brooke responded to this update with relief, explaining that she had initially been told he had already been cremated and was worried that an autopsy hadn't been done.

"I was told he was cremated without an autopsy, which of course freaked me out - but he has not been cremated and she's doing the research," she wrote.

Brooke added that she doesn't suspect foul play, but her father had a "very complicated medical history".

"Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I've seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father's and then all of a sudden everything's different?" she continued. "Anyone would want answers. And she's doing just that."

The wrestler died on 24 July, aged 71, from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. Documents also revealed that he had a history of lymphocytic leukaemia. Brooke admitted in a recent radio interview that this news left her "puzzled".