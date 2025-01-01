Lola Tung on wrapping The Summer I Turned Pretty: 'It's kind of like graduating'

Lola Tung has reflected on the success of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The actress rose to fame through her starring role as Isabel 'Belly' Conklin in the Prime Video series, which premiered in June 2022.

Speaking to Elle about the third and final series, which began airing in July, Lola explained that she felt ready to say goodbye to the character.

"I've loved getting to play (Belly) for so long. It's kind of like graduating," she said. "I'm excited to show a different part of myself - and even have people see me in a different world."

Elsewhere in the interview, the star reflected on the show's success.

"When we were filming the show, people were like, 'Your lives are going to change,' and we were all like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" she told the publication. "It's really wonderful to know that there are people who love the show so much and that your work means something to (them)."

The show, which is based on Jenny Han's book series, has been a major hit, with its first season becoming the most popular show on Prime Video during its opening weekend.

At a recent premiere screening for season three, crowds gathered in front of the screen with blankets and snacks.

"I've never experienced that ever in my life," the actress said of the event. "There were just so many people."

Since being cast as Belly, Lola has made her Broadway debut in the stage musical Hadestown and filmed a role in the upcoming horror film Forbidden Fruits, alongside the likes of Lili Reinhart, Gabrielle Union, Alexandra Shipp and Victoria Pedretti.