Sam Worthington has no problems keeping up with Avatar plot

Sam Worthington finds it "very easy" to keep track of the Avatar plot.

The 49-year-old actor will reprise his role as protagonist Jake Sully in the upcoming movie Avatar: Fire and Ash and admits that he doesn't have difficulties following the story in James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi franchise.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Sam said: "I've always found it very easy. I love being back in that Volume. I go onto other (projects), and whether they're big movies or big TV series, nothing compares.

"I always say it's the curse that Jim has given me, and it's a beautiful curse, but nothing ever compares to when I film on Avatar. It feels very right and safe like home.

"Maybe it takes a while to warm to who Jake is and his spirit, but not much."

Avatar: Fire and Ash – the third movie in the series – will be released in December but Sam revealed that his first day of work on the project took place eight years ago.

The Everest star said: "I think 2017 is when we first started. We did 2 and 3 concurrently. And then I did some on the stage not long ago, sometime this year.

"I always say we're like doctors on call. If Jim calls today, I'll get up and go."

Sam admits that it takes him longer to get into the character of Jake now as it has been well over a decade since the release of the original film.

He explained: "When we did the first one, I was 29 and I'd just dive into anything. That's Jake. There's no holding back; he'll do whatever is necessary with no regard for his own safety.

"I'm a bit older now, so it takes me a while to get that mentality. I love playing the character because of that reason. He's not as cautious or as anxious as I am in real life."

Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis join the ensemble cast for Avatar: Fire and Ash and Sam explained how the pair slotted seamlessly into the sci-fi franchise.

He said: "When someone's in the Volume, we will come and visit. It's different to other movies, man.

"We have a couple of seats on the outside of the Volume and you sit down, you've got front-row seats to Oona Chaplin, front-row seats to David Thewlis. I don't understand the idea of sitting in a trailer while people of that talent are doing their job.

"Oona and David, they came in, it took them a microsecond to assess how we do it, and then they just played. How they pushed this, it's incredible. You're after people that are fearless in that Volume.

"And Jim gives you that confidence. I've always said: he raises the bar and gives you the confidence to jump over it. That's what he does."