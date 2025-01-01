Jason Segel praises Harrison Ford's comedy skills

Jason Segel has praised his co-star Harrison Ford's comedy skills.

The How I Met Your Mother actor believes that his Shrinking co-star, who is best known for his roles in action films such as the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, never had the opportunity to showcase his comedic talent before the Apple TV+ show.

In an interview with Variety, Segel recalled an episode of Shrinking in which Ford's character, Paul, arrives at a party high on cannabis sweets.

Segel shared that Ford's impressive performance in the scene received a "giant" reaction from the crew.

"I don't think anybody knew that Harrison could do that," he said. "There was a moment during that episode when he got a giant laugh from the crew, and he walked by me and he whispered in my ear, 'I knew I was f**king funny.'"

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor/writer told the publication that he has "never forgotten" that moment.

"I've never forgotten it, because it affirmed this idea that I had, that we all have these parts of ourselves that we believe are unknown to others, and we want them to be known," he shared. "I feel like, as a performer, (comedy) is this little corner of the room that Harrison hadn't gotten to show yet."

In the show, which first aired in 2023, Ford plays Paul, a senior therapist battling Parkinson's disease, while Segel plays Jimmy, a therapist grieving his late wife.

Filming of the third season finished in July, and it is expected to air later this year.