Alison Brie embraced new acting outlook while filming Together

Alison Brie has revealed that filming her new body horror Together give her a new outlook on acting.

In the supernatural body horror, Brie and her husband Dave Franco play a co-dependent couple who become infected, and their bodies start to fuse together.

The production moved quickly as they only had 22 filming days, and the rapid pace made Brie realise that she couldn't waste any time doubting herself on set. She hopes to hold onto that mentality for her next projects.

"Going into this job, I thought, there's no time for that bulls**t. You know everything you need to know," she told Marie Claire. "It was actually really freeing and really fun that I was like, there's no time to overthink anything, so don't. Let it rip, and Dave did the same. That's the mentality I want to have in life now."

The couple, who started dating in 2012 and got married in 2017, have worked together on several occasions now. They both appeared in The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist, and Brie starred in his directorial efforts, The Rental and Somebody I Used to Know.

Following Together, they have no plans for their next on-screen collaboration because they want to focus on separate projects. However, the GLOW star is sure they will work together again in the future.

"It's certainly important to me to continue to do work by myself, and it's important to Dave too. I think also when we do work separately, we can bring back anything we learn to the work that we do together," she explained. "I want to work with Dave for the rest of my life and be in love with him for the rest of my life."

Together will be released in U.K. cinemas on 15 August.