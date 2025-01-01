Weapons beats Freakier Friday at box office

Horror movie Weapons is killing it at the box office, and is on course for a $40 million (£30 million) opening weekend.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as a cop whose town is rocked by the disappearance of 17 children.

Ehrenreich, known for his role as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the TV mini series Ironhart, sports a handsome moustache for his latest role.

"I just felt, 'No way. It's such a cliché,' he shared with Variety of the decision to grow it for the role.

"But then we looked at a picture of me with a moustache, and he (director Zach Cregger) said, 'Let's not cut it just yet.' After we did a screen test, it just felt right."

Weapons also stars Julia Garner as the teacher who learns that 17 of the 18 children in her classroom simultaneously got out of bed and ran off into the night at the exact same time, 2:17 am.

Josh Brolin, Amy Madigan, Alden Ehrenreich and Benedict Wong costar in the film that was billed by Forbes magazine as "the best movie I've seen all year".

Just behind Weapons in box office take was the Jamie Curtis/Lindsay Lohan legacyquel Freakier Friday, which is on course for a $30 million (£22.3 million) opening weekend.