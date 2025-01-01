John Leguizamo slams Dean Cain: 'Moron'

John Leguizamo has slammed former Superman actor Dean Cain as a "loser".

The tirade comes after Cain announced that he is planning on becoming an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

The Ice Age star posted a video to his Instagram account, torching Cain's decision to join ICE.

"What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?" Leguizamo questioned. "What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been."

The actor responded to Leguizamo's criticisms of him on X.

"He's a good actor - I like his stuff," Cain posted in response to an article from The Hollywood Reporter detailing Leguizamo's criticisms of him.

Cain rose to fame in the 1990s with his performance as Clark Kent on the TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the star explained that his motive to join ICE is the same as when he decided to get involved in law enforcement nearly a decade ago - to protect and serve the American people.

"Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible. And they're black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They're a cross-section of Americans.

"They are doing their job, the job that Congress wrote the laws for them to support and uphold, and they're doing the job of deporting people who are here illegally."