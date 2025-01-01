Emma Thompson reveals she turned down a date with Donald Trump

Emma Thompson has revealed that Donald Trump asked her out the same day she got divorced from Kenneth Branagh.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Thompson revealed that the now-president called her when she was in a trailer on the set of the 1998 dramedy Primary Colours.

When her phone rang, she answered it to hear the then businessman say: "Hello, this is Donald Trump."

"I thought it was a joke and asked, 'How can I help you?' Then he said: 'I'd love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.' "

Her response: "Well, that's very sweet. Thank you so much. I'll get back to you."

Thompson and Branagh met on the set of the 1987 miniseries Fortunes of War, and married in 1989 before splitting six years later following the actor's affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

The Love Actually star went on to marry her now husband, Greg Wise, in 2003. The couple share two children.

Trump split from his second wife, Marla Maples, in May 1997, not long before he called Thompson.

He was previously married to his first wife, Ivana Trump, and tied the knot with Melania Trump in 2005.

Thompson was in Switzerland to promote her latest film, The Dead of Winter.