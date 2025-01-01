Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours - again

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down rumours that she is expecting her and husband Travis Barker's second child.

The Poosh founder was forced to respond after several people speculated she was pregnant in the comments section of a new Instagram post.

In her post, the Hulu star shared a snap of her holding her one-year-old son on her lap, on a boat.

"Rumours have it that you're pregnant, Kourtney," one social media user told the reality star.

"Why is Kourtney hiding? Is she pregnant again?" another fan wondered, while a third questioned, "What is Kort doing hiding back there?"

Kardashian nonchalantly responded to the chatter, "Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs."

It's not the first time lately that the mum of three has responded to pregnancy rumours lately. After sharing a carousel of photos from her recent holiday in Portofino, Italy, many keyboard warriors were convinced she was trying to disguise a baby bump.

She clapped back with other potential explanations behind her curvy look: "Breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life, baby!"

Kardashian welcomed her youngest child with Barker in November 2023. She has three older children with ex Scott Disick.