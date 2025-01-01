Pete Davidson impressed by how Keke Palmer balanced work and parenting on The Pickup set

Pete Davidson was impressed by the way his co-star Keke Palmer balanced work and parenting on the set of their movie The Pickup.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian, who is gearing up to become a first-time father, currently stars in the heist comedy alongside Palmer and Eddie Murphy.

While he didn't receive any parenting advice from his co-stars during filming, the Scream Queens star was a great example because of the way she balanced acting and looking after her son Leodis on set.

"What was cool is when we were doing The Pickup, Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realise it's possible to co-exist in both worlds," Davidson told Extra. "You know? I was really impressed with her... the way she was parenting on set."

Palmer welcomed her first child with her then-partner Darius Jackson in February 2023, while Murphy has 10 children ranging in age between six and 36.

The King of Staten Island star added that his "idol" assured him he'll be a great dad.

"He actually, his advice was the best. He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it,'" he recalled. "So, I mean, that's a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?"

Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, revealed she was pregnant last month.

The Pickup is now streaming on Prime Video.