Ashley Walters having 'surreal' experience on M. Night Shyamalan's new movie

Ashley Walters has admitted it feels "surreal" to be working on M. Night Shyamalan's new movie Remain.

The Adolescence actor is currently filming the supernatural romantic thriller in Rhode Island alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor.

Discussing the experience with Variety, the British actor admitted it felt surreal to be shooting his first major role in a U.S. movie after 30 years in the business.

"Sometimes it's borderline surreal. You're in-between takes having a quick chat with Jake or shooting the breeze with M. Night and you do have to slightly pretend like it's all normal, pinching yourself to make sure you're not going to wake up," he shared. "But it's been a long time coming for me to have the opportunity to film in this capacity, in this space."

Walters landed the role thanks to the phenomenal success of Netflix's four-part drama series Adolescence, for which he is nominated for an Emmy.

Following its release earlier this year, the Top Boy actor also took a meeting with Steven Spielberg's office and booked a major TV show that has yet to be announced.

The former So Solid Crew rapper took a break from his feature directorial debut, Animol, to shoot the Shyamalan movie, and he intends to start post-production on his film once he's back in the U.K.

"I think everyone understood that it was an opportunity I couldn't miss," he explained, adding that he plans to edit Animol in his month-long break between acting jobs. "And hopefully it's all going to help push the film when it comes out."