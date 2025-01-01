Kathy Griffin confirms third facelift

Kathy Griffin has confirmed she's had her third facelift.

Fans were speculating about the surgery after Griffin raised eyebrows with her taut appearance while hiking near her Malibu home.

"Very taut is also very true!" the comedian wisecracked on her Talk Your Head Off podcast.

"It's my third. I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want.

"I don't want you to come to care what I look like. I'm in Lululemons today for God's sake. I'm in my fat pants."

Griffin revealed her new look came courtesy of Dr Ben Talei, who has previously operated on her famous friend Sia.

The camera-shy pop star gushed over the "incredible" Beverly Hills plastic surgeon while publicly presenting him with a Daytime Beauty Award in 2023: "I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

Griffin further revealed her cosmetic procedure included a blepharoplasty, foxy eye lift, and work on her chin.

"There's a stitch in my chin, which you're probably not going to see unless you're under me," the Emmy-winner wisecracked.