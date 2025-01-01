Josh Duhamel reveals reasons for leaving Los Angeles

Josh Duhamel had an epiphany that contributed to his decision to leave Los Angeles behind.

"I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it," the Ransom Canyon star told People magazine.

"But I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again - fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.

"I'm really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, to do the basic things to provide for my family. That's really what it's about for me."

The North Dakota native recently built a cabin in Minnesota, "deep in the woods", and says it is a place for his family to gather.

The actor shares an 11-year-old son with ex-wife Fergie, and a 19-month-old boy with wife Audra Mari.

"It's so back to the basics," Duhamel explained.

"We get so accustomed to all these luxuries and these amenities that we have, and I think that's what this is for me. It's an opportunity to get back to the basics and enjoy the simple things in life, and that's family, that's friends, that's making memories."