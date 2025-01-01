Sophie Turner claps back at mum shamer

Sophie Turner has hit back at a troll who accused her of abandoning her children to party.

"Bucket hats and beers. That'll do me," Turner wrote via Instagram at the weekend, sharing footage featuring her and a friend attending an Oasis concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids," one social media user wrote in the comments section.

The Game of Thrones star shot back a response: "Ah, I'm so sorry, sometimes, I forget some people can't think for themselves.

"So, get this... There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

Turner shares her two daughters, who are aged four and two, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, to whom she was married from 2019 to 2023.

Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, which kick-started a lengthy and messy custody battle.

While Turner is English, and petitioned to be able to travel across the pond with her kids, Jonas hails from New Jersey and wanted to keep them nearby.

Turner and Jonas ultimately agreed to share custody.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK," the now exes said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

"We look forward to being great coparents."