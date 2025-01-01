Ray Brooks, voice of Mr Benn, dead at 86

TV actor Ray Brooks, who starred in some of the UK's best-known shows, has died aged 86.

In a career spanning five decades, Brooks narrated the classic 1970s children's show Mr Benn, and played the male lead in the ground-breaking 1960s BBC drama Cathy Come Home.

He also starred in primetime 1980s programmes Big Deal, in which he played loveable rogue gambler Robbie Box, and Running Wild, as the comic lead Max Wild.

Brooks also became one of a handful of actors to appear in both Coronation Street and EastEnders. He played Norman Philips in the ITV soap in the 1960s, and arrived in Albert Square 40 years later to portray Joe Macer, who infamously murdered his wife, Pauline Fowler.

He died on Saturday after a short illness, his family told the BBC.

In a statement, the actor's sons, Will and Tom, said their dad believed he was best known for Mr Benn, with people continually asking him to say the catchphrase "As if by magic!".

The cartoon followed Mr Benn, who, by dressing up in a magical costume shop, found himself in a new adventure every episode.

Brooks's sons added: "Although only 13 episodes were made, they were repeated twice a year for 21 years."