Seth MacFarlane claims TV shows are too 'pessimistic'

Seth MacFarlane is calling for more positivity in the TV business.

The Family Guy creator discussed the abundance of negative stories in Hollywood, and said audiences need more movies and TV shows that "give people hope", during a recent appearance on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

"That's why I did The Orville, because when I was a kid, Hollywood was providing that voice in various forms," MacFarlane opined.

"There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic. And yeah, there's a lot to be pessimistic about, but it's so one-sided. There's nothing we're doing that's providing anyone an image of hope."

MacFarlane used The Handmaid's Tale as an example. And while he admits it's a "beautifully written, beautifully directed show, ,he maintained there is "a lot more of that than what we used to get from Captain Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation".

He also cited The Sopranos, adding that ever since that show's heyday, Hollywood is "all about the antihero".

"We can tweet, we can talk. Like, people don't care," he added. "They don't care. What we do well is tell stories. And we're not doing the best job right now of telling those stories in a way that gives people hope."