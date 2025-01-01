Tom Holland admits wearing Spider-Man suit 'feels different this time'

Tom Holland has admitted that wearing the Spider-Man suit "feels different this time somehow".

The British actor, who is currently filming his fourth solo Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, has revealed that putting on the superhero's iconic red-and-blue suit felt different this time around.

He also admitted that the first day on set felt like a brand new experience because he was surrounded by fans and paparazzi on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, which is standing in for New York.

"My fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette shared on his Instagram. "You know, it's funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one. So, it's really exciting to share this with them."

The video featured Holland in costume as Spider-Man riding on top of a moving military vehicle, trying to open the door on the roof.

Watching the footage back on a handheld monitor, the Uncharted star says, "Wow, that was a really good one."

As the vehicle comes to a stop at the end of the stunt, Holland excitedly yells from behind the mask, "That felt sick!"

The montage also featured Holland interacting with fans, including a young boy dressed in a Spider-Man costume, hugging an unseen "familiar face", and chatting to director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Holland added, "I'm just going to do my best. Hopefully get it right. No pressure."

The 29-year-old previously unveiled his new-look superhero suit in a video at the start of the month, just before the camera began rolling in Glasgow on 3 August.

The "familiar face" on set could be his usual Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya or Jacob Batalon, or returning Marvel actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and potentially Charlie Cox.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in cinemas in July 2026.