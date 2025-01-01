Josh Brolin reveals some Dune co-stars are unaware of his reduced role in third film

Josh Brolin has revealed that some of his co-stars aren't aware that he has a significantly smaller role in the third film.

The No Country for Old Men actor, who played Gurney Halleck in the first two Dune films, has yet to join his co-stars in Budapest, Hungary, even though production began in July.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin explained there was a good reason why he's not on set yet: Gurney has a reduced role in Dune: Part Three.

He then joked that some of his co-stars may not have read the entire script because they've assumed he's already in Budapest.

"I'm not there right now. I've gotten texts by people who are also in it who apparently haven't read the script or only read their parts, which I don't understand 'cause that's why I reached out to (director) Denis (Villeneuve)," he shared while promoting his movie Weapons.

"I was like, why are all these people thinking, like, 'Hey, are you here yet? Are we going to go to the bathhouse in Budapest?' I'm like, 'Dude, read the script. Like, do your job.'"

Gurney, who was the weapons master and mentor for Timothée Chalamet's character Paul Atreides, had a very minor role in Frank Herbert's novel, Dune: Messiah, on which the film is based. The story is set 12 years after Dune: Part Two, with Paul now a leader.

Brolin added that the script is "super good" and the story wraps up Villeneuve's Dune saga "in a big way".

Dune: Part Three will also star Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, and Jason Momoa, while Robert Pattinson is rumoured to be playing the villain Scytale.

The film is due to be released in December 2026.