Chad Michael Murray recalls being on 'deathbed' amid teenage health scare

Chad Michael Murray has recalled how a near-death experience as a teenager led him to acting.

During a recent interview for the Great Company podcast, host Jamie Laing asked the One Tree Hill actor how he got his start in Hollywood.

In response, Chad recounted how he became very ill when he was 15.

"I've spent a lot of time in hospitals," he began. "I was 15 and my intestines had twisted, and I was hospitalised for two and a half months. I had internal bleeding. I lost 50 per cent of my blood. I was on my deathbed."

Though Chad can't remember a lot from the difficult time, a few moments stand out to him.

"I was in and out of consciousness, so I have visions," the 43-year-old explained. "I just remember seeing my father the weakest I'd ever seen him and a priest at the end of my bed, and they're talking about last rites and all that stuff."

Over the course of the hospital stay, Chad went from 180 pounds (81 kilograms) to 118 pounds (53 kilograms).

However, his condition improved after the nurses gave him a blood transfusion.

And not only did the Freaky Friday star credit the health experts saving his life, but also thanked one nurse in particular for suggesting he pursue modelling.

"I was like, 'I don't want to model. I want to be an actor. I love film and television. I want to give this gift to other people,'" he continued. "And she's like, 'Well, you can segue from modelling into acting. Look, when you get out, I'm hooking you up with this modelling company I know.' And she meant it."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chad described how he learned some important lessons during his time in hospital.

"I started my relationship with God, and my relationship with my father became really close," the actor added. "My dad, raising five kids on his own, came to the hospital every single day, and he spent countless nights with me when he had four more kids at home."

Chad is currently promoting Freakier Friday, a sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday.

Co-starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the fantasy comedy is now showing in cinemas.