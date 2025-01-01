Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash after taking son on boat without life vest

Kourtney Kardashian has addressed criticism she received on social media after she recently shared a photo of her toddler son on a boat without a life vest.

Last week, the reality TV star posted a slideshow of candid snaps from a vacation, with one image showing her holding Rocky, 21 months, while sitting at the back of a boat.

"Food for the soul," she wrote in the caption.

The photos suggested Kourtney and her family had been visiting Idaho, where the law requires children under the age of 14 to wear a life jacket while on a boat.

And after fans expressed their concern in the comments section, the Poosh founder took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to acknowledge the backlash.

"Update: bought a life vest that fits!" the 46-year-old wrote over a photo of a small life jacket.

Kourtney went on to thank her followers for their advice.

"Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers. Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest," she added.

Kourtney shares Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashians personality is also mother to Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, from her relationship with Scott Disick.