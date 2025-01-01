Brian Cox postpones upcoming tour of one-man show

Brian Cox has postponed his upcoming one-man tour because it was starting "too soon".

In June, the Succession actor announced he would be touring the U.K. and Ireland with his 18-date one-man show, It's All About Me!, in October and November.

However, ticketholders received emails last week revealing that their date had been cancelled due to "unforeseen scheduling issues".

Explaining the reason behind the postponement, the 79-year-old told BBC Newscast that he was "tired" after the amount of work he had done this year.

"I just thought, 'I'll do it sometime', (October is) just too soon," the veteran actor said. "It's been very busy and I just thought, 'I can't be doing it.'"

The Scottish actor recently returned to the stage in his home country for the first time in a decade to star in Make It Happen, the story of the rise and fall of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). The play, which was part of the Edinburgh International Festival, concluded on Saturday.

Cox is also gearing up to premiere his feature directorial debut, Glenrothan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. He stars in the drama alongside Alan Cumming, Shirley Henderson and Alexandra Shipp.

It's All About Me! was due to launch on 1 October at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton and conclude at the Adelphi Theatre in London on 4 November.

Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced; however, the tour's official website instructs fans to "check back for 2026 dates".

In the one-man show, Cox was set to regale the audience with stories from his life and career and answer questions from the crowd.