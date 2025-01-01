Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce engagement

After eight years of dating, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez are engaged.

Rodriguez shared the news to her Instagram account on Monday with a shot of her enormous engagement ring.

She captioned the post in Portuguese, translated in English to, "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have four children together. The couple also parents Ronaldo's eldest son, who was born in 2010.

Rodriguez's post was tagged to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr FC.

Ronaldo's current contract with the Saudi Pro League club is reportedly worth $211million (£157 million) per year.

Add that eye-watering amount to the massive wages he earned with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and the Portuguese superstar has become a financial juggernaut.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he's worth an estimated $800 million (£595 million).

One expert cited by InStyle magazine estimates the ring to be "definitely over 15 carats, and more likely in the 20-25 carat range".

The expert also identified the ring to have a "triple-oval" setting, which he denotes as "quite rare".

Brides.com estimates the ring could be worth around $1.2 million (£900,000), while others on social media have speculated it could be worth around $3 million (£2.23 million).