Noah Centineo set to play Rambo in prequel

Noah Centineo is attached to play a young John Rambo in the franchise's origin film.

The role made famous by Sylvester Stallone will be brought back to life in the prequel titled John Rambo. Centineo will play a younger version of Rambo in the film that is due to begin shooting in Thailand later this year, Deadline reports.

The first Rambo film was based on David Morrell's 1972 novel First Blood, about a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former US Army Special Forces Soldier who is an expert in weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare.

The five-film franchise - consisting of First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019) - has grossed over $800 million (£595 million) worldwide.

Actor and former Disney star Centineo rose to fame for his role on The Fosters, before breaking out as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before films.

In 2022, he appeared opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam. Most recently, he portrayed gunner Brian Zawi in Warfare.

He also played a spy in Netflix's The Recruit, which was cancelled earlier this year after two seasons.

Deadline reports that Stallone continues not to be involved with the production, but has been notified of Centineo taking over his iconic role.