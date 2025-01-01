Jennifer Lawrence didn't want Emma Stone to shave head for new film Bugonia

Jennifer Lawrence didn't want her good friend Emma Stone to shave off her head for her new movie Bugonia.

In her latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, the La La Land actress plays a pharmaceutical CEO who's kidnapped by a pair of conspiracy theorists.

They shave her head with an electric clipper in the back seat of a stolen car, and Stone agreed to have her hair shaved off for real on camera for the scene.

Lawrence, Stone's longtime close friend, admitted that she had some reservations about the star's drastic transformation.

"I really didn't want her to shave her head. I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut," she joked to Vogue via email, referring to Stone's portrayal of the tennis ace in 2017's Battle of the Sexes.

However, The Hunger Games actress changed her mind when she saw the finished look.

"Honestly, she looked beautiful," she gushed. "She pulled it off."

The Poor Things actress enjoyed being "straight-up bald" and was "bummed" that she had to wear hats and wigs in public to protect the secret for the movie.

"No better feeling in the world," she said of being bald. "The first shower when you've shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing."

While she had no hesitation about the scene, she revealed that she burst into tears in her trailer right before filming because it made her think of her mother Krista losing her hair during treatment for breast cancer years ago.

"She actually did something brave. I'm just shaving my head," she recalled thinking. "(But) my mom was like, 'I'm so jealous. I want to shave my head again.'"

Stone's co-star Jesse Plemons noted that he felt the pressure of shaving her hair for real on camera, adding, "We better make this good!"

The two-time Oscar winner also shaved off Lanthimos' hair before undergoing the transformation herself.

Bugonia, which marks her fourth feature-length collaboration with the director, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month before being released in October.