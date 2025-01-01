Sandra Bullock was told she shouldn't 'be friends' with other actresses

Sandra Bullock was told she wasn't supposed "to be friends" with fellow actresses during the height of her career.

The Miss Congeniality star explained that she only became friends with Jennifer Aniston 15 years ago because they both rose up in Hollywood at a time when actresses weren't supposed to get along with each other.

"We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends - it was about pitting everyone against each other," Bullock told Vanity Fair as part of a profile on Aniston. "We were told we weren't supposed to do that - meaning like and respect and honour each other."

Bullock and Aniston both experienced their career breakthroughs in 1994, with Bullock starring in Speed opposite Keanu Reeves and Aniston becoming known as Rachel Green in Friends.

They became good friends 15 years ago when they ran into each other at a mutual friend's wedding and spent the night drinking together.

"We were just like, 'Oh my God, we need to meet and cut loose.'?And we did," the Gravity actress recalled.

Aniston subsequently brought Bullock into her circle of friends and invited her to various social events.

The Blind Side actress noted that they can talk to each other about their shared experiences with intruders and stalkers and push each other to get out of the house.

"It makes me think, 'Do I really have to go outside and navigate the world?'" Bullock confessed. "There's the cases where they got into the house, the cases where they're outside the house, the cases where you're on a film set and they figured out where you are, and the cases that no one hears about. It's ongoing. It's not a one-off. And it does create a mindset where your home also unfortunately becomes your fortress."

She added, "There's a motivation of going, 'Okay, we need to go somewhere. Where are we going?'"