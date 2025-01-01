Emma Stone 'screamed and cried' in bathroom after winning second Oscar

Emma Stone "ran into the bathroom to scream and cry" after she won her second Best Actress Oscar, according to her pal Jennifer Lawrence.

The La La Land star won her second Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Poor Things in March 2024, and she was visibly emotional as she accepted her award from five previous Best Actress Oscar winners, including her good friend Lawrence.

Stone was on the verge of crying throughout her speech, and Lawrence has now revealed that she let the tears fully flow once they were in the bathroom afterwards.

Recalling the night in an email to Vogue magazine, Lawrence wrote, "In true Emily form, as soon as we got offstage and ran into the bathroom to scream and cry. I whispered, Two-time best-actress winner, and she replied, 'I feel like that's bad, though.'"

Lawrence, who won the same Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, added that two Academy Awards make Stone's talent "undeniable", but The Favourite star admitted that she is still anxious about her career and is "always, always, always" waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone opened up about her four-year-old daughter Louise, and shared how motherhood has impacted her career choices, as she now has to decide if a job is worth spending time away from her child.

"She's the greatest gift of my life, for sure," she gushed. "It's streamlined everything... It's a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything."

Stone, real name Emily Stone, shares Louise Jean with her husband Dave McCary.