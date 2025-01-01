Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment about 'love triangle' with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston has made a rare comment about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

In an interview for Vanity Fair published on Monday, the Friends actress recalled being the centre of paparazzi attention following her split from the Ocean's Eleven star in early 2005 amid speculation he was in a relationship with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Angelina started dating soon after the breakup was announced and were married from 2014 until their divorce was made legal in 2019.

Reflecting on being the subject of tabloid articles at the time due to "the love triangle", Jennifer insisted she tried her best to ignore the scandal.

"(I told myself) 'Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl,'" she recalled. "It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn't have their soap operas, they had their tabloids. It's a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally."

However, Jennifer admitted the controversy took its toll.

"They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down," the 56-year-old continued, comparing herself to a piñata. "I didn't have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it. We're human beings, even though some people don't want to believe we are. They think, 'You signed up for it, so you take it.' But we really didn't sign up for that... Journalism back then felt more like a form of a sport. There's obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why these scare me... How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context?"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer revealed she is good friends with Gwyneth Paltrow, who was briefly engaged to Brad in 1996 and 1997.

The Morning Show star confessed she and Gwyneth will sometimes talk about the 61-year-old, but are more likely to be "swapping advice" about health and wellness.

"Oh, of course," she said of discussing Brad with the Goop founder. "How can we not? We're girls."