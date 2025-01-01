Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share photos from vow renewal

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared photos from their intimate wedding vow renewal.

The entrepreneur and actress got engaged in July 2022 and married in an extravagant ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.

After three years of marriage, Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows once again on 2 August, with the pair posting photos from their special day via Instagram on Monday.

"Only love," she captioned the romantic snaps.

For the vow renewal, Nicola had her mother Claudia Peltz's wedding dress from 1985 repurposed, with the new design featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and fitted bodice.

The 30-year-old also sported a floral headpiece, which appeared to utilise detailing from her mum's original gown.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn opted for a black suit and white shirt.

"Forever my girl," the 26-year-old wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the bash.

Speaking to People, Brooklyn described the nuptials as a "really beautiful experience".

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her," he declared. "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

And while Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, was photographed addressing the couple during the ceremony, it appears none of Brooklyn's family members attended.

In recent months, there have been rumours suggesting the former model and Bates Motel star had a falling out with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The pair didn't attend the retired sportsman's 50th birthday celebrations at the beginning of May.

Representatives for all parties have not yet responded to the reports.